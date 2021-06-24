Watch the teaser trailer and see the photos for the film, which also stars Regina King, LaKeith Stanfield, and Zazie Beetz.

Idris Elba and Jonathan Majors have an explosive Old West showdown in The Harder They Fall first look

Netflix is bringing out the big guns with an explosive first look at the upcoming Western The Harder They Fall.

The new teaser trailer begins with a jailbreak sequence that sees "Treacherous" Trudy Smith (Regina King), Cherokee Bill (LaKeith Stanfield), and company - adorned in Western wear, with accents to match - boarding a train full of officers to free the gang's leader, Rufus Buck (Idris Elba).

In a battle of old-school versus new, the film revolves around outlaw Nat Love (Jonathan Majors) hearing of Buck's escape and setting off to seek revenge against his elder adversary.

Joining Love are his former flame Stagecoach Mary (Zazie Beetz), quickdraw pro Jim Beckwourth (R.J. Cyler), hothead Bill Pickett (Edi Gathegi), and a surprising enemy-turned-ally.

This modern spin on the Western genre, featuring a primarily Black cast, hails from director and producer Jeymes Samuel, who also co-wrote the screenplay with Boaz Yakin. Also on board as producers are Shawn "Jay-Z" Carter, James Lassiter, and Lawrence Bender. The film promises to have an epic soundtrack to match its all-star cast, which features Delroy Lindo, Damon Wayans Jr., Deon Cole, and Danielle Deadwyler as well.

Watch the Harder They Fall teaser above, and see some first-look images below.

The Harder They Fall Zazie Beetz and Jonathan Majors in "The Harder They Fall." | Credit: DAVID LEE/NETFLIX © 2021

The Harder They Fall Credit: DAVID LEE/NETFLIX © 2021

The Harder They Fall From left, Regina King, Idris Elba, and Lakeith Stanfield in "The Harder They Fall." | Credit: DAVID LEE/NETFLIX © 2021

The Harder They Fall Credit: DAVID LEE/NETFLIX © 2021