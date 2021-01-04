Colin Firth and Stanley Tucci chart an epic love story in first Supernova trailer

The queer drama follows two men traveling across England in an RV.

Colin Firth and Stanley Tucci are lovers with their relationship on the line and their RV on the open road in the first trailer for the upcoming film Supernova.

Writer-director Harry Macqueen's romantic drama follows Sam (Firth) and Tusker (Tucci), a gay couple of 20 years who cap their second decade together with a cross-country journey through England in their old camper.

Along the way, they visit family and friends and discover new places, but tragedy looms as a life-changing diagnosis for Tusker gives their road trip deeper significance and tests their bond like never before.

Given the actors' Academy track records (Firth won his first Oscar for The King's Speech, while Tucci received a nomination for The Lovely Bones), Supernova has been touted as a potential Oscar contender for both performers' work, as it received glowing reviews on the European film festival circuit throughout the latter half of 2020.

Supernova will be released in select theaters Jan. 29, followed by a digital release Feb. 16. Watch the new trailer above.