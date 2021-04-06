Today's trailer is brought to you by the letters "E" and "W."

Watch the trailer for heartwarming Sesame Street documentary Street Gang: How We Got to Sesame Street

Can you tell me how to get, how to get to Sesame Street? A new documentary sets out to explain how anyone ever got to Sesame Street in the first place.

As the trailer above showcases, Street Gang: How We Got to Sesame Street gives viewers a heartwarming and unprecedented look at the team who first conceived of and brought Sesame Street to life. The documentary features more than 20 interviews with many of the minds behind the show, as well as archival behind-the-scenes footage from its earliest days, as well as a look at the art of the puppetry that brings it all to life.

Directed by Marilyn Agrelo and produced by Trevor Crafts and Ellen Scherer Crafts, Street Gang takes audiences through the improbable origins and evolution of the groundbreaking show that both changed children's television programming and provoked real change in terms of equality, education, and representation.

The film, which premiered at the 2021 Sundance Film Festival to great acclaim, is inspired by a Michael Davis book of the same name.

Street Gang reintroduces audiences to the visionaries behind Sesame Street, including socially conscious television executive Joan Ganz Cooney, Sesame Workshop cofounder Lloyd Morrisett, Muppets creator Jim Henson, and children's television writer and director Jon Stone. The doc explores how the show set out to harness the power of television to create an educational, impactful, uplifting, and entertaining show that would be able to reach children nationwide.

Street Gang: How We Got to Sesame Street will hit theaters on April 23 and VOD platforms on May 7. Watch the trailer above for more.

