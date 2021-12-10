Tails and Knuckles debut in first trailer for Sonic the Hedgehog 2

Sonic the Hedgehog (2020 movie) Close this dialog window Streaming Options

One thing's for sure: You haven't seen the last of Sonic the Hedgehog. Ben Schwartz and Jim Carrey, stars of the successful 2020 video game adaptation, showed up at the Game Awards on Thursday to present the trailer for the upcoming sequel Sonic the Hedgehog 2.

"Trust me, there will come a moment when your powers will be needed," James Marsden, playing Sonic's friend Tom Wachowski, promises. That time arrives when Tails and Knuckles, two characters from the video games, arrive in the movie world.

The fox Miles Prower, better known as Tails, showed up in the closing minutes of the first film, and will naturally have a bigger role in the second. Tails is voiced by Colleen O'Shaughnessey, who has been his voice in the Sonic video games since 2014 and is the only actor from the games to reprise her role in the movie. On the opposite end of the voice-acting spectrum, Knuckles the Echidna will be voiced by Idris Elba.

"Do I look like I need your power," Knuckles says as he blocks Sonic with his abnormally large... knuckle.

Schwartz and Carrey reprise their roles as the heroic Sonic and the villainous Dr. Robotnik, respectively. While most of the human characters from the first movie will be returning for the second round — including Maddie Wachowski (Tika Sumpter), Rachel (Natasha Rothwell), and Wade Whipple (Adam Pally) — Sonic the Hedgehog 2 will also bring in some of Sonic's most popular video game companions.

Sonic the Hedgehog 2 hits theaters April 8, 2022. See the poster below and watch the trailer above.

Sonic 2 Tails arrives on the poster for 'Sonic the Hedgehog 2.' | Credit: Paramount Pictures

