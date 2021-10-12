Neve Campbell, David Arquette, and Courteney Cox are reprising their roles in the fifth entry in the slasher series.

Ghostface is back and up to no good in the first Scream trailer

The masked killer known as Ghostface returns in the blood-curdling new trailer for Scream, the fifth installment of the beloved slasher series and the first since the death of franchise mastermind Wes Craven.

And Ghostface isn't the only one who's back: Scream veterans Courteney Cox, David Arquette, Neve Campbell, and Marley Shelton are reprising their roles, although it wasn't an easy decision for everyone.

"I genuinely was in two minds," Campbell told EW recently. "The idea of making these films without Wes Craven seemed challenging to me. I loved the man very much."

Campbell decided to play the much-tormented Sidney Prescott one more time after receiving a missive from the new movie's directors, Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett.

"Matt and Tyler wrote me a letter," Campbell said, "speaking of their appreciation and great respect for Wes Craven, and speaking of the fact that the very reason that they are directors today was because of these movies and because of Wes, and that meant a great deal to me."

Set for release Jan. 14, 2022, the new Scream film also stars franchise newcomers Kyle Gallner, Mason Gooding, Mikey Madison, Dylan Minnette, Jenna Ortega, Jasmin Savoy Brown, Sonia Ammar, Jack Quaid, and Melissa Barrera.

