Run to watch Sarah Paulson in tense new trailer for Hulu thriller

Run is sprinting to Hulu after a long delay due to the pandemic, and the thriller looks to be yet another film rendered eerily resonant by our long stay indoors.

Set largely in one house, Run stars Sarah Paulson as a mother, Diane, who's raised her daughter, Chloe (newcomer Kiera Allen), by keeping her totally sequestered from the outside world. The two of them "live a very isolated life, and they really only have each other," Paulson previously told EW. "But Chloe's at that point in her life now where she's starting to want to explore beyond the confines of her very isolated life, which is very normal. But I think Diane finds that very scary in the way that most parents do, the minute their children are interested in flying the coop. Diane just may have particular feelings that go a little bit more to the extreme, is all."

Indeed, their relationship is shattered when Chloe uncovers her mother’s sinister secrets and everything she knows begins to unravel. A new trailer, which you can watch above, teases some of the chaos to come in the intense film, the second feature from director Aneesh Chaganty (Searching).

"After directing an unconventional and hyper-modern film in Searching, I wanted to try my hand at the opposite: something simple and timeless," Chaganty says in a statement to EW. "Run is a classic thriller in the vein of Misery and Rear Window and it was conceived because of a single question: 'If I used only one location, two characters, and a super simple set-up, could I still keep audiences at the edge of their seats?'"

That remains to be seen, but we'll find out when Run arrives on Hulu Nov. 20.