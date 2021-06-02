Feel the seasons of love in HBO's Revolution Rent trailer

The documentary goes behind the scenes of the first Broadway musical produced by an American company in Cuba in 50 years.

How do you measure the life of a woman or a man?

Well, there's 525,600 minutes for a start, but there's also the impact they've made on those around them — which lies at the heart of Revolution Rent, a new documentary about a production of Rent that marked Cuba's first Broadway musical produced by an American company in more than 50 years.

"If I can just affect a small group of people, that's my part, that's enough," says Andy Señor Jr. in the trailer for the HBO doc, espousing the ethos of Rent in his approach to the entire project.

Señor co-directed Revolution Rent alongside Victor Patrick Alvarez, and the film follows Señor on his journey to his exiled parents' homeland to explore his Cuban heritage, all while mounting a historic production of Rent in the country. It follows him as he develops the groundbreaking production, from auditions through closing night, highlighting the many setbacks and accomplishments he and his cast and crew encounter along the way. It also reimagines Rent in a Cuban context, exploring questions of family, history, and heritage in concert with the themes of the musical.

The film, which will debut June 15 on HBO and be available to stream on HBO Max, also celebrates the 25th anniversary of Jonathan Larson's Pulitzer Prize-winning musical.

"When we began working on the production of Rent in Cuba and documenting the journey along the way, I had no idea how the story would unfold and that our documentary would end up on HBO," Señor said in a statement."I am beyond thrilled to share this deeply personal and magical moment in our lives and I'm grateful that Jonathan Larson's words and music are still making such an impact, 25 years later."

Revolution Rent A scene from 'Revolution Rent' | Credit: HBO

Neil Patrick Harris, who portrayed Mark Cohen previously, is an executive producer on the documentary, while Señor has a long history with the show as well, having played the role of Angel on Broadway in the late '90s. The two met working together on the show.

"Andy and I started our Rent journey together many years ago and I was proud to see him take his talents to Cuba," Harris said in a statement. "Revolution Rent is a continuation of our journey as well as a tribute to the power of theater and its ability to transform lives."

Watch the trailer for Revolution Rent above.