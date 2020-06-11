Emily Mortimer faces the horrors of dementia, and a very creepy house, in Relic trailer

Still recovering from The Babadook? Another Aussie psychological horror film is on its way to the U.S. to haunt your dreams — which you can get a taste of with the exclusive trailer above.

Relic, from first-time feature director Natalie Erika James, stars Emily Mortimer and Bella Heathcote as Kay and Sam, a mother and daughter grappling with the declining mental health of Kay's mother, Edna (veteran actress Robyn Nevin). During an extended stay at Kay's childhood home in the Australian countryside, it becomes increasingly unclear whether it's merely dementia or something else that's haunting Edna, as the film, like many a recent horror movie, begins to blend the psychological with the supernatural.

"It's a brilliant genre movie, but it transcends the genre, like one of the great horror films," Mortimer tells EW. "To me, it felt like [James] had used the genre to help explore a really horrifying part of real life, which is very underexplored in our culture."

Indeed, the film was inspired by James' experience watching her own grandmother's struggle with Alzheimer's, which she drew on heavily when writing the script. The result is almost as harrowing a drama as it is a horror film.

"If there's no underlying thematic drive that relates to the horrors of real life or a real emotional truth, it doesn't really interest me," James says. "It's so at the core of the film, that I couldn't separate the two."

Relic, which premiered to critical praise at the Sundance Film Festival, will arrive in theaters and on VOD and digital July 10.

Image zoom IFC Films