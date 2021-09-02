Work wives Dwayne Johnson and Ryan Reynolds hunt Gal Gadot in Netflix's Red Notice trailer
Dwayne Johnson, Ryan Reynolds, and Gal Gadot are putting movie lovers on notice!
On Thursday, Netflix unveiled the first trailer for the action comedy Red Notice. Arriving Nov. 12, the film reunites Johnson with his Central Intelligence and Skyscraper director, Rawson Marshall Thurber, as well as his fellow Fast & Furious alums Gadot and Reynolds.
Here's the official synopsis for Red Notice: "When an Interpol-issued Red Notice — the highest level warrant to hunt and capture the world's most wanted — goes out, the FBI's top profiler John Hartley (Johnson) is on the case. His global pursuit finds him smack dab in the middle of a daring heist where he's forced to partner with the world's greatest art thief Nolan Booth (Reynolds) in order to catch the world's most wanted art thief, 'The Bishop' (Gadot). The high-flying adventure that ensues takes the trio around the world, across the dance floor, trapped in a secluded prison, into the jungle and, worst of all for them, constantly into each other's company."
Need some Rock reading material to hold you over until the movie drops? Check out our ranking of every Johnson movie, and our investigation into the crucial question: Are all Dwayne Johnson's characters the same person? Fingers crossed that Red Notice doesn't completely blow up this theory!
