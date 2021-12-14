Yeoh is an exhausted woman who can't seem to finish her taxes in this visually stunning sci-fi feature directed by Daniels.

Michelle Yeoh has a wild trip across the multiverse in Everything Everywhere All at Once trailer

Tax season is nearly upon us and that usually presents its fair share of challenges, but none like the kind Michelle Yeoh experiences in the dazzling first trailer for Everything Everywhere All at Once.

The legendary actress stars in the new feature from A24 directed by Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert, known collectively as Daniels, the duo behind the inventive Swiss Army Man.

Touted as a "hilarious and big-hearted sci-fi action-adventure," Everything Everywhere All at Once finds Yeoh as an exhausted Chinese-American woman just trying to get her taxes done. That's the deceptively simple set-up to a film that looks everything (and everywhere) but simple.

Yeoh is Evelyn Wang, not just one Evelyn Wang but thousands scattered across the multiverse. With access to all the memories and skills of her multiversal counterparts, Evelyn is tasked with stopping "a great evil."

The nature of that evil is unclear, but what we do see are glimpses of Michelle Yeoh doing what Michelle Yeoh does best: elegantly kicking everyone's ass.

The film also stars Jamie Lee Curtis (doing great wig work), Stephanie Hsu, Ke Huy Quan, and James Hong.

Everything Everywhere All at Once is set to be released on Mar. 25, 2022.

Everything Everywhere All At Once 'Everything Everywhere All At Once' | Credit: A24