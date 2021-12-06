'It's easy to forget how much noise the Matrix pumps into your head,' the old rebel reminds Neo.

After all these years, it's time to go back to the Matrix — and Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss aren't the only old favorites coming back for the ride. The newest trailer for The Matrix Resurrections gives the first look at Jada Pinkett Smith's return as Niobe.

And yet, don't let the familiar faces fool you into thinking this film is just a rehash of past events. Maybe that's just what the Matrix wants you to think.

"It's so easy to forget how much noise the Matrix pumps into your head," an older Niobe tells Neo (Reeves) in the new trailer. "Something else makes the same kind of noise: War."

Though she wasn't in the original 1999 film, Smith played the human rebel Niobe in both The Matrix Reloaded and The Matrix Revolutions. Certain fans may even remember Niobe best as one of the chief protagonists of the tie-in video game Enter the Matrix.

There were rumors over the years that Warner Bros. might produce a new Matrix film without the involvement of the Wachowskis, who had conceived and directed the original trilogy. In EW's new cover story on the making of The Matrix Resurrections, Smith told EW how excited she was to reunite with director Lana Wachowski on the new film.

"The Matrix was a revolutionary film and giving that legacy to someone else I think [would have been a] horrendous mistake," Smith told EW.

Niobe Niobe (Jada Pinkett Smith) in 'The Matrix' movies, then and now. | Credit: Everett Collection; Warner Bros.

The Matrix Resurrections is scheduled to hit theaters and HBO Max on Dec. 22. Watch the new trailer above.

