Andrew Garfield gives off Social Network vibes as a douchey influencer in Mainstream trailer

Andrew Garfield's latest movie might give you major The Social Network vibes — if The Social Network took place in 2021.

The first trailer for Mainstream finds Garfield on familiar ground as his character rockets to social media success. But instead of playing a Facebook founder circa 2003, this time he's portraying a satiric version of the vloggers and influencers who have become Gen Z's celebrities du jour.

According to the official description, Mainstream "follows a young woman (Maya Hawke, Stranger Things) who thinks she's found a path to internet stardom when she starts making YouTube videos with a charismatic stranger (Garfield) — until the dark side of viral celebrity threatens to ruin them both." The movie promises to "leave you analyzing your relationship with social media while acting as a cautionary fairy tale about what our culture values and the psychological dangers that can come with it."

Directed by Gia Coppola (Palo Alto), Mainstream also stars Nat Wolff and Jason Schwartzman. The film premieres May 7 in theaters and on VOD. Watch the trailer above.