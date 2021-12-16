Sandra Bullock has to pull leeches off Channing Tatum's butt in the first Lost City trailer

Ancient treasure, a lost city, billionaire baddies — by the looks of the first trailer for The Lost City, Sandra Bullock and Channing Tatum really have their hands full.

In the clip, which also features a fun introduction from Bullock, Tatum, and fellow costar Daniel Radcliffe, we meet Bullock's brilliant but reclusive writer Loretta Sage, who's famous for writing romance-adventure novels. Her handsome cover model Alan (Tatum), who's known for portraying her novels' hero character, Dash, has joined her on her latest book tour.

The Lost City Sandra Bullock and Channing Tatum star in Paramount Pictures' "The Lost City." | Credit: Kimberley French/Paramount

Nothing goes according to plan, however, as the two are thrust into a jungle adventure when Loretta is kidnapped by an eccentric billionaire named Fairfax (Radcliffe), who hopes that she can lead him to the ancient treasure from her latest story.

Along the way, the unlikely duo will face all manner of danger, including leeches of the butt. In one scene, Loretta has to pull these little bloodsuckers off of Alan's derrière.

"They're sucking on my butt like a big ol' Jamba Juice," Alan wails.

The Lost City Frome left, Brad Pitt, Sandra Bullock, and Channing Tatum star in Paramount Pictures' 'The Lost City.' | Credit: Kimberley French/Paramount

The film, directed by brothers Adam and Aaron Nee, also features Da'Vine Joy Randolph, Patti Harrison, Oscar Nunez, Bowen Yang, and a cameo by Brad Pitt.

Bullock and Tatum previously teased the cameo in an exclusive first look with EW, with the former revealing it's a stunt-heavy part that steals the show.

"And we let him. He just came in, and he tore it up. He's really funny," she said of Pitt.

Added Tatum, "He came in and played a certain character that fits into this weird world, and just signed up for it completely and wholly. I've met him, but to get to work with him was a whole different thing. I couldn't focus. It was really an out-of-body experience in a lot of ways."

They weren't joking. Pitt's cameo is revealed in the trailer as a handsome man with luscious locks come to save Loretta. Why is this man so handsome? "My dad was a weatherman," he says.

The Lost City Credit: Kimberley French/Paramount

Bullock also told EW that "everyone will get their minds blown over" Radcliffe's villainous character. "He's so crazy handsome and devious," she said, adding, "I don't know how to explain him. But you wouldn't think that he plays sinister so beautifully and calmly and in such an attractive way. He's going to really surprise people."

The Lost City hits theaters March 25, 2022, via Paramount. Watch the trailer above.

