Noomi Rapace gets sheepish in the disturbing Lamb trailer

The film tells the story of childless couple who make an alarming discovery in their barn.

Whether it's the original Girl With the Dragon Tattoo movie or Ridley Scott's Prometheus, the arrival of Noomi Rapace on screen often means a hefty dose of something weird or disturbing is not far behind. The Swedish actress' latest trip into the strange is the innocently titled Lamb, which recently debuted at the Cannes Film Festival, and now you can check out the first trailer.

Directed by first-time filmmaker Valdimar Jóhannsson, the dark folk tale concerns a childless couple in rural Iceland who make an alarming discovery in their sheep barn — and soon face the consequences of defying the will of nature.

We should probably add, in case you haven't figured it out already, that Lamb is brought to us by A24, the company responsible for Hereditary and Midsommar.

The film costars Hilmir Snær Guðnason, Björn Hlynur Haraldsson, and Ingvar Sigurðsson, and was written by Jóhannsson and the Icelandic poet Sjón.

Lamb is slated to hit theaters Oct. 8. Watch the new trailer above.