Johnny Depp searches for Biggie's killer in trailer for long-delayed City of Lies

Johnny Depp is on the hunt for the Notorious B.I.G.'s killers in the new trailer for City of Lies, the big-screen crime drama that was shelved back in 2018 without explanation.

Depp portrays Russell Poole, an LAPD detective who was on the scene the morning of March 9, 1997, when the legendary rapper was fatally shot while leaving an awards show after-party in Los Angeles.

For 20 years, Det. Poole has sought information on those involved in the murder, to no avail. He finds an ally in journalist Jack Jackson (Forest Whitaker), with whom he teams up in search of definitive answers as to who killed Biggie and why the case has been buried. Does the LAPD have something to hide?

The trailer was released on the 24th anniversary of Biggie's death, nearly 10 days after the Netflix documentary Biggie: I Got a Story to Tell was released by his estate.

City of Lies will be released in theaters March 19 and via digital and on demand April 9. Watch the new trailer above.