Forest Whitaker gets festive in first trailer for Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey

The first trailer for Netflix's Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey is here to spread a little holiday cheer.

David E. Talbert wrote and directed the candy-colored holiday musical, which stars Forest Whitaker as the toymaker Jeronicus Jangle and newcomer Madalen Mills as his granddaughter, Journey. When Jeronicus' former apprentice (played by Keegan-Michael Key) steals one of his most important inventions, it's up to Journey to help bring it back.

The cast also includes Anika Noni Rose, Phylicia Rashad, and Justin Cornwall, with music written by John Legend and producer Philip Lawrence.

Talbert is no stranger to festive fare, having previously directed 2016's Almost Christmas and 2017's El Camino Christmas, but as he previously told EW, he's long wanted to make a family-friendly holiday musical with a diverse cast.

″For me as a father of a little Black boy and an uncle of a little Black girl, it's important for me to put images of wonder and magic that are universal out in the universe,″ Talbert said. ″Because if we never see it, then how do we know we can be it?″

Jingle Jangle will debut Nov. 13 on Netflix. Watch the trailer above.