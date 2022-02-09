Jessie Buckley is a haunted woman in first teaser for Alex Garland's Men

The newly minted Oscar nominee stars in the next film from the director of Ex Machina and Annihilation.

It's a good week for Jessie Buckley. Having just scored her first Oscar nomination for her performance in The Lost Daughter, Buckley will soon be starring in the next film from cerebral sci-fi director Alex Garland (Ex Machina, Annihilation). Below, watch the first teaser for Men, which is produced by A24.

As of now, we don't know a lot about the film. The teaser is vague, though Buckley's character definitely seems haunted by something, or someone. Maybe multiple someone's, given the title. Multiple times in the teaser she spots a male-looking figure in the distance, only for him to disappear after a closer look.

Comparing to Garland's earlier films, the shots of bright green nature that are nevertheless filled with a sense of unease definitely feels closer to Annihilation's panorama of mutated wildlife than to Devs or Ex Machina's exploration of futuristic technology and human arrogance. But anything is possible!

In addition to Buckley, Men also stars Rory Kinnear and Paapa Essiedu. No release date has been set; the teaser only promises that it is "coming soon." Check out the poster below.

Alex Garlands Men The first poster for Alex Garland's new film 'Men,' starring Jessie Buckley. | Credit: A24

