The trailer for the fourth film in the action-packed, injury-prone franchise gets even more brutal with a roster of guest stars.

Jackass type TV Show

Johnny Knoxville and the rest of the Jackass crew are getting older, so it's only right that they've recruited new blood for Jackass Forever, the fourth film in the bone-crunching series. But just because Knoxville convinced Machine Gun Kelly to get backslapped by a giant hand — telling the pop punk rocker that it "wasn't going to feel like anything" — that doesn't mean the OG Jackass star sat out the brutal pranks and stunts. Age ain't nothin' but a number, after all!

Case in point, the film's new trailer, which is full of the violent high jinks we've come to expect from the adrenaline-fueled franchise. This time, Knoxville, Steve-O, Chris Pontius, Jason "Wee Man" Acuña, Preston Lacy, Ehren McGhehey, and Dave England are joined by new cast members Sean "Poopies" McInerney, Jasper Dolphin, and Zach Holmes. And they somehow convinced MGK (a.k.a. Colson Baker), Eric Andre, Tony Hawk, and Shaquille O'Neill to make guest appearances that look like something out of your worst nightmares. (Or depending on how you feel about MGK's music, maybe it's something out of your dreams? Either way, watching him getting whacked in the face by a giant hand is prestige entertainment.)

Jackass Forever Johnny Knoxville in 'Jackass Forever' | Credit: Paramount Pictures

Despite Knoxville's age, the trailer also shows just how little he's changed when it comes to risking life and limb for the sake of a stunt, as he gets absolutely destroyed by a raging bull and shot out of a massive cannon like a deranged angel taking flight — feathery wings and all. And for anyone worrying about Knoxville's well-being, let Steve-O calm your fears: "Concussions aren't great, but as long as you have them before you're 50, you're cool. And Knoxville's 49. So we're good."

Jackass Forever launches out of a canon and into theaters Oct. 22. Watch the new trailer above.

Related content: