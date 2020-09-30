A home becomes a hell in trailer for horror movie His House
The films stars Ṣọpẹ́ Dìrísù, Wunmi Mosaku, and Matt Smith.
In writer-director Remi Weekes's horror film His House, Ṣọpẹ́ Dìrísù (Gangs of London) and Wunmi Mosaku (Lovecraft Country) play a young couple who, after making a harrowing escape from war-torn South Sudan, struggle to adjust to their new life in a small English town that has an unspeakable evil lurking beneath the surface.
"His House is a haunted house story about two immigrants trying to make a home in a foreign country," Weekes said in a statement. "Unlike traditional haunted house stories where the protagonist might be able to escape, our protagonists — two displaced asylum seekers — do not have the privilege to simply leave. Rather, they are stuck having to survive within their house. This is often the case in the U.K., where asylum seekers have to follow draconian rules when given accommodation. This is also often the case with trauma — you're stuck having to find ways to survive your grief, and finding ways to heal within it."
Costarring Doctor Who and The Crown actor Matt Smith, His House will premiere Oct. 30 on Netflix. Watch the exclusive trailer above.
