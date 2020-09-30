"His House is a haunted house story about two immigrants trying to make a home in a foreign country," Weekes said in a statement. "Unlike traditional haunted house stories where the protagonist might be able to escape, our protagonists — two displaced asylum seekers — do not have the privilege to simply leave. Rather, they are stuck having to survive within their house. This is often the case in the U.K., where asylum seekers have to follow draconian rules when given accommodation. This is also often the case with trauma — you're stuck having to find ways to survive your grief, and finding ways to heal within it."