Cobra Kai star Tanner Buchanan is the misanthrope getting a makeover this time around.

TikTok star Addison Rae tackles her biggest beauty challenge yet in He's All That trailer

This time around the person doing the makeover will be TikTok star Addison Rae. She plays Padgett, a high school student from a humble background who's been making big money as a social media influencer.

As the trailer shows, when Padgett loses the beauty brand sponsorship she's been living off due to an Instagram Live gone awry, she makes a bet with her friend that she can transform a misanthropic peer no one bothers to notice into their school's next prom king.

Playing the subject of Padgett's desperate experiment is Tanner Buchanan (Cobra Kai), and while he pushes her away at first, they begin to fall for each other just like in the previous iteration of the story.

Speaking of She's All That, Cook actually appears in this Netflix project as well, in a new role as Padgett's mother. The film also features Rae's fast friend Kourtney Kardashian, making her feature film debut.

He's All That premieres on Netflix on August 27. Watch the new trailer above.

