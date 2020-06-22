Hamilton movie drops first official trailer ahead of Disney+ premiere

Hamilton (Broadway) type Stage genre Musical

If you never got a chance to snag those coveted Hamilton tickets, don't throw away your shot at seeing the filmed version of the acclaimed musical. The official trailer debuted on Sunday, and the film will hit Disney+ exclusively on July 3, as previously reported.

Featuring a score that blends hip-hop, jazz, R&B, and Broadway, Hamilton is Lin-Manuel Miranda's take on the life of founding father Alexander Hamilton. The production became one of the most acclaimed musicals of the last decade, winning 11 Tonys, a Grammy, and a Pulitzer Prize in 2016.

Filmed in New York City's Richard Rodgers Theatre in June 2016, the movie features Miranda as Alexander Hamilton, Daveed Diggs as Marquis de Lafayette/Thomas Jefferson, Renée Elise Goldsberry as Angelica Schuyler, Jonathan Groff as King George, Christopher Jackson as George Washington, Jasmine Cephas Jones as Peggy Schuyler/Maria Reynolds, Leslie Odom, Jr. as Aaron Burr, Okieriete Onaodowan as Hercules Mulligan/James Madison, Anthony Ramos as John Laurens/Philip Hamilton, and Phillipa Soo as Eliza Hamilton.

Fans raved after the release date was revealed, given that the film version was originally slated to drop in theaters in 2021. But "in light of the extraordinary challenges facing our world," Disney's Bob Iger recently announced the date would be moved up to July.

Diggs spoke to EW in May about his "complicated" feelings regarding seeing himself in Hamilton's movie version.

"I’m terrified. I’ve never seen myself do that and it’s still the thing that most people talk to me about that I have done," he told EW. "One of the only reasons I can stand that kind of attention is that I haven’t seen it. At some point, I’m going to be forced to watch it and actually deal with my own feelings about this, and so that is complicated for me, for the kind of artist I am, which is I don’t really like to watch myself doing things. The sort of saving grace of a play is that I never have to watch myself doing it."

