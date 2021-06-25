Halloween Kills type Movie genre Horror

Michael Myers is back, but Jamie Lee Curtis' Laurie Strode is hell-bent on making sure the Halloween monster kills for the last time.

"Evil dies tonight," she says in the new trailer for Halloween Kills, released Thursday.

In 2018's Halloween, Laurie, her daughter Karen (Judy Greer), and granddaughter Allyson (Andi Matichak) left the masked maniac caged and burning in the basement. Laurie is rushed to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, believing she finally killed her lifelong tormentor.

But when Michael manages to free himself, his ritual bloodbath resumes. As Laurie fights her pain and prepares to defend herself against him, she inspires all of Haddonfield to rise up alongside her to finally put an end to their unstoppable monster. The Strode women join a group of other survivors of Michael's first rampage who decide to take matters into their own hands, forming a vigilante mob that sets out to hunt Michael down, once and for all.

Halloween Kills costars Will Patton as Officer Frank Hawkins, Thomas Mann (Kong: Skull Island), and Anthony Michael Hall (The Dark Knight). The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Kyle Richards, who is reprising her role as Lindsey from the original 1978 Halloween, can also be seen in the trailer.

From the returning filmmakers responsible for the 2018 slasher flick, Halloween Kills is written by Scott Teems, Danny McBride, and David Gordon Green, based on characters created by John Carpenter and Debra Hill. The film is directed by Green and produced by Malek Akkad, Jason Blum, and Bill Block. It is executive produced by Carpenter, Curtis, McBride, Green, and Ryan Freimann.

Halloween Kills premieres Oct. 15.

