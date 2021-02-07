The Fast family reunites in new F9 teaser

It may only be 30 seconds long but the new look at F9 has everything: Han! Family dinner! John Cena! Helen Mirren laughing! Charlize Theron winking!

Just ahead of Sunday's Super Bowl, Universal dropped the first new footage from Fast & Furious' ninth installment since... well, last year's Super Bowl.

"The world has a way of changing," says Dom (Vin Diesel), "but there's one thing that always stays the same."

I will give you one guess on what that word is. Hint: It starts with "fam" and ends with "ily."

EW recently had an exclusive chat with Diesel about everything Fast & Furious, from the possibility of space action to confirmation that fan-turned-star Mirren will finally get to go behind the wheel.

"Definitely eager to share it," Diesel said of F9. "When you make a good movie, your first goal is to make something that you can be proud of, and in the film business, you learn from the very beginning that when the film gets released, even without the pandemic, is rarely in your control. But when you really think about the quality of the movie, there's more time you have to work in post-production, more time to get the shots right; it does give you a little bit of a cushion. I want to get the movie out for all of the great fans who have been waiting for this chapter — and yet look at the world that we live in."

He added: "It is going to be a special day when that audience is back in the movie theater, celebrating the ninth chapter of this saga that they've been so loyal to."

F9 is currently dated for a May 28 release.