Diane Lane and Kevin Costner are on a mission to save their grandson in Let Him Go trailer

Diane Lane and Kevin Costner are on a mission to take back what's theirs in the first trailer for their new film Let Him Go.

Based on Larry Watson's 2013 novel of the same name, the thriller follows a retired sheriff, George Blackledge (Costner), and his wife, Martha (Lane), who are still grieving the death of their son when they embark on a trip to rescue their young grandson from the dangerous Weboy clan, who are living off the grid in the Dakotas.

As teased in the trailer, things go from bad to worse when the Blackledges face off with the family, which is led by fierce matriarch Blanche Weboy (Lesley Manville).

Thomas Bezucha directed and adapted the screenplay for the film, which also stars Kayli Carter, Booboo Stewart, and Jeffrey Donovan.

The film marks a reunion for Costner and Lane, who previously played the adoptive parents of Henry Cavill's Clark Kent in Man of Steel.

Let Him Go is slated to hit theaters in November. Watch the trailer above.