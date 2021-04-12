Music legends share tour stories with Dave Grohl in What Drives Us trailer

Dave Grohl is ready to tell more stories.

Having spent much of the COVID-19 pandemic sharing his own tales on Instagram, the Foo Fighters frontman has a new documentary on the way, What Drives Us, that looks back at the early days of some of music's biggest stars. And now the first trailer has arrived.

Beatles drummer Ringo Starr, Red Hot Chili Peppers bassist Flea, Guns N' Roses guitarist Slash, Aerosmith frontman Steven Tyler, and recent Saturday Night Live musical guest St. Vincent open up to Grohl, who directed the film, in the promo.

"You gotta get in the van if you want to make it in this business," Starr says in the trailer, which also features vintage photos and video from bands including Metallica, No Doubt, and the Foos.

It also shows Tyler reminiscing about the formative days of Aerosmith. "We played clubs not until you didn't want to — you had to until you got good," he recalls.

"This film is my love letter to every musician that has ever jumped in an old van with their friends and left it all behind for the simple reward of playing music," Grohl said in a statement. "What started as a project to pull back the curtain on the DIY logistics of stuffing all of your friends and equipment into a small space for months on end eventually turned into an exploration of 'why?' 'What drives us?'"

The affable rocker has been busy lately. Earlier this month, it was announced that Grohl's autobiography The Storyteller: Tales of Life and Music will publish in October.

What Drives Us is set for release April 30 via the Coda Collection, a music-centric streaming service, via Amazon Prime Video Channels. Watch the trailer above.