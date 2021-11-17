The actor, who also codirected the movie, even finds himself taking a bubble bath with the titular pup.

Channing Tatum takes man's best friend to new levels in first trailer for Dog

Nothing like a cross-country road trip with a potentially dangerous dog to warm hearts.

On Wednesday, MGM studios dropped the trailer for Channing Tatum's upcoming flick, Dog, in which the actor stars (and codirected with Magic Mike screenwriter Reid Carolin) as an army ranger who goes on an adventure with, you guessed it, a dog — a Belgian Malinois named Lulu to be precise.

The trailer sees the new pals hit the Pacific Coast highway as they try to make it to fellow soldier/Lulu's former owner's funeral on time. Naturally the bonding time leads to many hilarious hijinks along the way and in the end the duo even winds up sharing a bubble bath together.

"You're definitely not the girl I thought I'd be in the tub with, but I'll take what I can get at this point, I guess," Tatum tells his furry friend.

Dog Credit: MGM

The movie also stars Jane Adams, Kevin Nash, Q'orianka Kilcher, Ethan Suplee, Emmy Raver-Lampman, Nicole LaLiberté, Luke Forbes, and Ronnie Gene Blevins.

Dog is in theaters Feb. 18. Watch the trailer above.

