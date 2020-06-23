Black Water: Abyss trailer teases killer crocs (in a cave!)

The survival-thriller will be released in the U.S. on Aug. 7.

Are you looking for a horror film which combines the claustrophobia of The Descent with the "Jesus-Christ-those-giant-reptiles-are-going-to-eat-us-all-for-breakfast!"-phobia of last year's Crawl? Then Black Water: Abyss could be right up your alley — or watery subterranean cave system — judging by the film's new trailer.

In this sequel to 2007's Black Water, a group of friends is exploring a remote cave system deep in the forests of Northern Australia when a tropical storm hits. As rising flood waters trap them deep below the surface, something even deadlier emerges from the darkness — killer crocodiles!

Black Water: Abyss stars Jessica McNamee (The Meg), Luke Mitchell (Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.), Amali Golden (Bloom), Benjamin Hoetjes (The Code), and Anthony J. Sharpe (Robert the Bruce).

Black Water: Abyss will hit cinemas in the U.K. and Ireland on July 10, and in theaters and on demand in the U.S. Aug. 7.

Watch the exclusive trailer for Black Water: Abyss above.

Image zoom Altitude Film Entertainment