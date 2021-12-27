It's a fine line between romance and kicking ass for these two brooding figures.

Catwoman and the Dark Knight join forces in riveting new trailer for The Batman

"The Bat and the Cat. It's got a nice ring."

Zoe Kravitz's Selina Kyle, a.k.a. Catwoman, enters the fray in the heart-pounding new trailer for The Batman, joining forces with Robert Pattinson's Dark Knight to fight bad guys and also work on their palpable chemistry.

"A new friend of yours?" asks Andy Serkis' Alfred Pennyworth, Bruce Wayne's butler.

"I'm not sure," Bruce responds.

The new footage is largely focused on the dynamic between this complicated pair. One is a masked vigilante brutalizing the criminal underworld of Gotham City, while the other is a seductive cat burglar with lots of felines. As she says, "I have a thing about strays."

Their paths cross as the Riddler (Paul Dano) is terrorizing the metropolis by sending complex clues to the Batman that hints at a sinister secret behind "the cesspool" they call a city. The villain, who seemingly knows the Caped Crusader's true identity, tells Bruce he's somehow connected to Gotham's dark history.

"Come on, vengeance," Selina teases. "Let's get into some trouble."

The trailer highlights some other familiar faces to Gotham City, including Jeffrey Wright as Lt. James Gordon and Colin Farrell as Oswald Cobblepot/the Penguin. John Turturro also has a part to play in The Batman as mobster Carmine Falcone.

The film, directed by Matt Reeves, is currently set to hit theaters March 4. Warner Bros. has been releasing its major films simultaneously on HBO Max and in cinemas this past year in light of the COVID-19 pandemic, but the studio notes that The Batman is "only in theaters" as we head in 2022.

