Watch Awkwafina's Sisu in action in new Raya and the Last Dragon trailer

When we last saw Raya and the Last Dragon's titular heroine, she was on the hunt for Kumandra's sole remaining dragon to save her kingdom. In the second trailer for the Disney animated movie, released Tuesday, Raya (Kelly Marie Tran) has finally tracked down the illusive Sisu after six years of searching. And she is... not what the warrior expected.

"I'm gonna be real with you. I'm not, like, the best dragon," Sisu, voiced by Awkwafina, admits to Raya. "Have you ever done like a group project but there's like that one kid who didn't pitch in as much but still ends up with the same grade?"

Raya, determined to protect her home from the Druun monsters, recruits a ragtag group from different lands in Kumandra to help her and Sisu. EW previously teased the supporting players, and now Disney has unveiled the voice cast.

From the land of Talon, there's Little Noi (Thalia Tran), the most adorable "con baby" you've ever seen, flanked by her partners in crime, the Ongis. Raya picks her to join the quest, along with the formidable giant Tong (Doctor Strange's Benedict Wong), a warrior from Spine; and Boun (Izaac Wang), a 10-year old entrepreneur. And of course, there's Tuk Tuk. Alan Tudyk, who's had a role in every Disney animated film since Wreck-It-Ralph, will voice Raya's trusty steed.

The trailer also reveals the masked fighter in the movie's first clip as Raya's wise father Benja, played by Daniel Dae Kim. Rounding out the supporting cast are Gemma Chan as Raya's nemesis, Namaari; Sandra Oh as Namaari's powerful mother, Virana; Lucille Soong as Dang Hu, the leader of Talon; Patti Harrison as the chief of the land of Tail; and Ross Butler as chief of the Spine land.

During a recent press day, Raya's filmmakers told EW that while the film won't feature characters singing, there will be music influenced by Southeast Asia, which is the cultural inspiration for Raya.

"Our composer, James Newton Howard [The Dark Knight, The Hunger Games], did a lot of research and worked with musicians from the region as well to find the specific instrumentation," producer Osnat Shurer said. "But he was telling a story as a good composer does in music and lifting us as we need lifting, and building the emotion. I think he did a really beautiful job."

Watch the action-packed trailer above. Raya and the Last Dragon debuts March 5 in theaters and on Disney+ with premier access.

Image zoom Credit: Disney