The embattled actor is featured in blink-and-you'll-miss-it snippets in a new trailer for the film hitting theaters in February.

It's the case of 'Where's Armie Hammer?' in new Death on the Nile trailer

In Disney and 20th Century's new trailer for Kenneth Branagh's upcoming whodunit thriller Death on the Nile, the embattled actor is meticulously placed in brief blink-and-you'll-miss-it snippets, resulting in a "Where's Waldo?" type of situation (though he's prominently featured in the movie poster, see below).

Hammer — who has been accused of sexual assault, psychological abuse, and manipulation — stars opposite Gal Gadot, Branagh, Letitia Wright, Emma Mackey, and Russell Brand in the feature adaptation of Agatha Christie's 1937 novel of the same name, in theaters Feb. 11.

Death on the Nile Gal Gadot, Kenneth Branagh, Armie Hammer, and more on the 'Death on the Nile' poster. | Credit: 20th Century Studios

The actor became embroiled in controversy in January, when an anonymous Instagram account shared unverified screenshot messages — purported to be from Hammer and sent to various women who said they had a sexual relationship with him — that pertained to cannibalism and violent sexual fantasies.

Hammer denied the allegations, calling them "bulls--- claims" and "spurious online attacks." In March, a woman identified as Effie accused Hammer of rape and "other acts of violence." Through his attorney, Hammer also denied the allegations. Post-controversy, the actor has dropped out of a slew of projects, including Shotgun Wedding, The Offer, and Billion Dollar Spy.

The Call Me by Your Name actor's role in the long-delayed Death on the Nile remains intact. The crime thriller follows detective Hercule Poirot (Branagh) as he investigates the murder of a young heiress aboard a cruise ship on what should have been a glamorous Egyptian vacation across the Nile River.

Watch the new trailer above for a round of "Where's Armie Hammer?"

If you or someone you know has been sexually assaulted, please contact the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673) or go to rainn.org.

Want more movie news? Sign up for Entertainment Weekly's free newsletter to get the latest trailers, celebrity interviews, film reviews, and more.