A Quiet Place Part II gets a final hair-raising trailer — 14 months after initial theatrical delay

The sequel to A Quiet Place is finally coming to the big screen.

Fourteen months after A Quiet Place Part II was supposed to hit theaters, the film gets one last trailer as it settles into its new premiere date later this May.

The sequel, directed again by John Krasinski, picks up directly after the events of 2018's A Quiet Place, which introduced an America ravaged by monstrous creatures that hunt through sound. Emily Blunt returns as Evelyn, who must now take her children — Regan (Millicent Simmonds), Marcus (Noah Jupe), and her newborn — out into the world beyond their home.

The film was days out from releasing in theaters on March 20, 2020, to the point where Paramount had already started screening the film for press. Then the COVID-19 pandemic hit, putting the movie's release on hold. Now A Quiet Place Part II will come to theaters May 28.

"It's been quiet for far too long," a new tagline for the film reads.

Cillian Murphy and Djimon Hounsou are introduced to this blossoming franchise, which also includes a spin-off film in development for 2022, as two survivors the family encounters on their journey.

"[The Abbot] family has support, they have an entire system of living, and most importantly, they have love," Krasinski previously teased. "If you are alone and you've seen the negative effect of the world, you lose hope."

Blunt told EW that a central theme of the film is "How far would you go to extend your hand to your neighbor?"

She added, "I think that fractured sense of community that we're probably feeling on quite a global scale now is quite nice to talk about."

Watch the new trailer above.