See all the stars at the Toy Story 4 world premiere

By EW Staff
June 11, 2019 at 10:08 PM EDT

1 of 12

Tom Hanks and Woody

Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Tom Hanks and Woody, the character he voices in the Toy Story movies, gave two big thumbs up while posing on the red carpet at the world premiere of Toy Story 4 in Hollywood Tuesday night. We’re guessing that means they like it! Keep clicking to see who else came out to watch the film’s debut at the El Capitan Theatre.

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 12

Tim Allen (Buzz Lightyear) and Buzz Lightyear

Kevin Winter/Getty Images

3 of 12

Annie Potts (Bo Peep)

VALERIE MACON/AFP/Getty Images
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

4 of 12

Keanu Reeves (Duke Caboom)

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images
Advertisement

5 of 12

Tony Hale (Forky) and Woody

Kevin Winter/Getty Images

6 of 12

Wallace Shawn (Rex)

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images
Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

7 of 12

Kristen Schaal (Trixie) and Buzz Lightyear

Kevin Winter/Getty Images
Advertisement
Advertisement

8 of 12

Ally Maki (Giggle McDimples)

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images
Advertisement

9 of 12

June Squibb (Margaret the Store Owner)

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images
Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

10 of 12

Jack McGraw (Young Andy)

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

11 of 12

Madeleine McGraw (Bonnie)

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images
Advertisement
Advertisement
Replay gallery

Share the Gallery

Up Next

Popular in Movies

All Topics in Movies

Advertisement
EDIT POST