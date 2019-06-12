See all the stars at the Toy Story 4 world premiere

Tom Hanks and Woody
Kevin Winter/Getty Images
Tom Hanks and Woody, the character he voices in the Toy Story movies, gave two big thumbs up while posing on the red carpet at the world premiere of Toy Story 4 in Hollywood Tuesday night. We’re guessing that means they like it! Keep clicking to see who else came out to watch the film’s debut at the El Capitan Theatre.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Tim Allen (Buzz Lightyear) and Buzz Lightyear
Kevin Winter/Getty Images
Annie Potts (Bo Peep)
VALERIE MACON/AFP/Getty Images
Advertisement
Advertisement
Keanu Reeves (Duke Caboom)
Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images
Advertisement
Tony Hale (Forky) and Woody
Kevin Winter/Getty Images
Wallace Shawn (Rex)
Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Kristen Schaal (Trixie) and Buzz Lightyear
Kevin Winter/Getty Images
Advertisement
Ally Maki (Giggle McDimples)
Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images
June Squibb (Margaret the Store Owner)
Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images
Advertisement
Advertisement
Jack McGraw (Young Andy)
Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images
Advertisement
Advertisement
Madeleine McGraw (Bonnie)
Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images
Advertisement