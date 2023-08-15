The Toxic Avenger is cleaning up in first look at new version of cult classic

A very different kind of superhero movie is looking to mop up at the upcoming Fantastic Fest. The Austin-based genre festival has announced that this year's opening night film is the new version of cult classic The Toxic Avenger (a first look image from which you can see below).

Directed by Oppenheimer actor Macon Blair, the reimagining of the 1984 horror-comedy finds a toxic accident transforming downtrodden janitor Winston Gooze into a new, mop-wielding evolution of hero. This film stars Peter Dinklage as "Toxie," as well as Jacob Tremblay, Taylour Paige, Elijah Wood, and Kevin Bacon. The Toxic Avenger is receiving its world premiere at Fantastic Fest, which runs Sept. 21-28.

The Toxic Avenger remake 'The Toxic Avenger' | Credit: Legendary Pictures

The festival's line-up also includes the world premiere of the thriller Your Lucky Day, which features one of the last performances by the late Angus Cloud, who died in July at age 25. Your Lucky Day is from filmmaker Dan Brown and concerns a dispute over a winning lottery ticket which turns into a deadly hostage situation.

"The Fantastic Fest team was deeply saddened to hear about the passing of Angus Cloud," says Director of Programming Annick Mahnert in a statement. "His performance in Your Lucky Day immediately won over our team, and we want to pay tribute to his talents and life at the festival."

The closing night film is the world premiere of director Nahnatchka Khan's slasher-comedy Totally Killer, which stars Kiernan Shipka as a time-traveling teen out to stop the infamous Sweet Sixteen Killer.

Among the many other movies screening at Fantastic Fest this year are the Stephen King-inspired prequel Pet Sematary: Bloodlines, the Heather Graham-starring body swap horror movie Suitable Flesh, filmmaker Gareth Edwards' sci-fi epic The Creator, found footage anthology sequel V/H/S/85, and the noir thriller Eileen, whose cast includes Thomasin McKenzie. The festival will also host the world premiere of Mike Flanagan's Netflix show The Fall of the House of Usher.

More details can be found at the Fantastic Fest website.

