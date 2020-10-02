Scientists expose Trump's pandemic response in Alex Gibney's COVID-19 doc trailer

Public health officials speak on Trump's coronavirus reaction in the new trailer for Totally Under Control.

Hours after Donald Trump tested positive for COVID-19, Oscar-winning filmmaker Alex Gibney attempts to diagnose the president's coronavirus response in the new trailer for his upcoming documentary Totally Under Control.

Co-directed by the Going Clear: Scientology and the Prison of Belief helmer, Suzanne Hillinger (The Weekly) and Ophelia Harutyunyan (Citizen K), the new film enlists public health officials and scientists to break down where the nation's response to the budding pandemic "went wrong" in the early response phase, according to the film's synopsis.

Through secret interviews filmed with medical professionals, health officials, and inside government employees, the film claims to expose "a system-wide collapse caused by a profound dereliction of presidential leadership" from the Trump administration's watch, under which over 200,000 Americans have died after contracting COVID-19.

"We, the scientists, knew what to do for the pandemic response," an interviewee says in the trailer. "The plan was in front of us, but leadership would not do it. It's time to lay our careers on the line and push back."

NEON will release Totally Under Control on Apple TV+, iTunes, Amazon, Fandango Now, Google Play, YouTube, Vudu, and other digital services on Oct. 13, followed by a Hulu streaming debut on Oct. 20. Watch the new trailer above.