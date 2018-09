Big Little Lies actor Alexander Skarsgård dusted off his Big Bad vibes for Netflix thriller Hold the Dark, Jeremy Saulnier’s latest; and in The Hummingbird Project he plays one of two cousins (with Jesse Eisenberg) scheming to skim a little off the top of the New York Stock Exchange by building a tunnel from Kansas to New Jersey. These roles have the Swedish actor stretching out and teeming with energy, whether during a high frequency trade or on the hunt in the Alaskan wilds.