"My dad believed in you. I'm not gonna make the same mistake."

As shown in the latest Top Gun: Maverick trailer, arriving as Paramount now seems to have finally settled on a theatrical release for the movie on May 27, Tom Cruise's Pete "Maverick" Mitchell must gain the courage to face Miles Teller's Bradley Bradshaw.

Bradley, who goes by the call sign Rooster, is the son of Nick Bradshaw, a.k.a. Goose, Maverick's former Radar Intercept Officer who died in the first movie after a competitive training mission went wrong. Bradley is now all grown up in the trailer for the sequel, and he's not warming up to Maverick, even as the rebellious flyer now finds himself training a new generation of TOPGUN graduates for a mission the likes of which no living pilot has ever seen.

"Let me be perfectly blunt: you were not my first choice," says Jon Hamm's Vice Admiral Cyclone. "You are here at the request of Admiral Kazansky, a.k.a. Iceman." The footage then lingers on a portrait photograph of Val Kilmer's character, who was Maverick's TOPGUN rival in the first film. Kilmer, in fact, returns for the sequel beyond this photo.

"He seems to think you have something left to offer the Navy," Cyclone continues. "What that is I can't imagine."

Top Gun: Maverick also features Jennifer Connelly, Glen Powell, Lewis Pullman, Charles Parnell, Bashir Salahuddin, Monica Barbaro, Jay Ellis, Danny Ramirez, Greg Tarzan Davis, and a returning Ed Harris.

TOP GUN: MAVERICK Tom Cruise in 'Top Gun: Maverick' | Credit: Scott Garfield/Paramount

Will Rooster ever forgive Maverick for the fateful event that took his father's life? Hard to say. But Maverick wants to make one thing clear: "I'm not a teacher. Just want to manage expectations."

Watch the new trailer above.

