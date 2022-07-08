Miles Teller has had 'conversations' with Tom Cruise about Top Gun: Maverick sequel

"That would be great, but that's all up to TC, that's all up to Tom," says actor.

Does Miles Teller feel the need, the need for a sequel to Top Gun: Maverick?

In a new interview with ET, which took place at a celebrity golf tournament at South Lake Tahoe, the actor revealed that he has "been having some conversations" with his Top Gun: Maverick costar Tom Cruise about making another movie in the franchise.

Asked by Kevin Frazier if there will be a third Top Gun film, Teller replied, "That would be great, but that's all up to TC, that's all up to Tom. I've been having some conversations with him about it but, you know, we'll see."

When Frazier pointed out that Cruise's first collaboration with the actor is also the Mission: Impossible star's first movie to gross more than $1 billion, Teller joked, "Yeah, that's definitely what my team has been, you know, saying for these future negotiations. But no... for him to share Top Gun with me and a lot of these other young actors and to bring us into that world, it's just been such a wild ride and it's still going."

Top Gun Maverick Top Gun: Maverick | Credit: Scott Garfield/Paramount

Teller's insistence that a sequel "is all up to TC" echoes the words of Top Gun: Maverick director Joseph Kosinski when EW spoke to the filmmaker prior to the film's release.

"It's all about the story for Tom, and if we can figure out a way to tell what Maverick's up to next, who knows," Kosinski said at the time.

In the recently released sequel, Cruise reprises his role of Pete "Maverick" Mitchell from the original 1984 Top Gun while Teller plays Bradley "Rooster" Bradshaw, the son of Anthony Edwards' character "Goose" from the first movie.

The cast of Top Gun: Maverick also includes Jennifer Connelly, Val Kilmer, Glen Powell, Jon Hamm, and Monica Barbaro.

Cruise will next be seen in Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One which will be released July 14, 2023.

Watch the trailer for Top Gun: Maverick below.

