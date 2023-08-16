"Let’s put it this way: I used both bags quite a bit.”

Lewis Pullman is revealing what the Top Gun: Maverick cast would do when they felt the need… the need to pee while flying thousands of miles in the air.

The actor, who starred as weapon systems officer Robert "Bob" Floyd, told Vanity Fair that what happens in a flight suit, stays in a flight suit — thanks to a few trusty bags.

"We had two boots of gelatin powder strapped to our calves. It would solidify because if there was a leak, it would be a disaster," he explained. "Let's put it this way: I used both bags quite a bit."

Lewis Pullman in 'Top Gun: Maverick' Lewis Pullman in 'Top Gun: Maverick' | Credit: Scott Garfield/Paramount

Pullman also noted that, despite it being more than a year after the film's release date, the Top Gun group chat — which reportedly includes him and his fellow academy classmates Monica Barbaro, Glen Powell, Danny Ramirez, and Greg Tarzan Davis — is still going strong.

"Our crew is still on a thread. Not Tom [Cruise]; we don't need to bother him with all of our memes," Pullman teased. "He's got more important stuff to do. But he'll take a call at any point if we ever need help."

Barbaro previously joked about the lack of bathroom breaks in an interview with ScreenRant, noting that pilots would often direct the cast to the bag during long flights. She recalled them saying, "Do feel that? There's a bag in the pocket. Of your leg." Jay Ellis added, "'Fill it up.'"

The new Top Gun class, which also featured Miles Teller as Goose's son Rooster, was instrumental in helping Pete "Maverick" Mitchell (Cruise) conduct a top-secret mission to destroy a uranium enrichment facility in the 2022 sequel. The film, which also saw the return of Val Kilmer as Tom "Iceman" Kazansky, went on to become the fifth-highest-grossing film ever at the domestic box office.

While enjoying Three Rounds with EW last year, the cast of Top Gun: Maverick revealed that they weren't just using pee bags — they were going through barf bags too.

"I think most of us could say that we were barfing quite a bit," Ramirez joked. "But I've never seen a group of people that puke and rally more than we do. We had a two-hour window to get the scene and so you realize that you can't let whatever's coming out of you prevent you from getting what you have to get."

Barbaro added, "Whatever's coming out of you." And Ellis chimed in, "Cheers to the puke and rally!"

