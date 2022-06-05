Top Gun: Maverick continues to soar at box office following career-best debut for Tom Cruise

Tom Cruise continues to fly high at the box office with Top Gun: Maverick.

Director Joseph Kosinski's sequel to the 1986 aviation epic is the No. 1 movie at the box office for a second weekend in a row following a career-best debut for Cruise last week. The film earned an additional $86 million across North America this weekend, bringing its total to $291.6 million, according to Comscore. At the global box office, it soared with $548.6 million.

Cruise reprises his role as Captain Pete "Maverick" Mitchell in the action adventure, which marks the actor's biggest domestic theatrical opening of all time. The film earned an impressive $156 million during its Memorial Day weekend debut; until then, Cruise's 2005 sci-fi action War of the Worlds ranked as his top domestic opening with $64.9 million.

Kosinski was acutely aware of the enterprise he was taking on — so much so that he mirrored the opening credit sequence to the original film helmed by Tony Scott in the ultimate homage. "I wanted that first few minutes to just tell you, this is a Top Gun movie, we love it as much you do," the director told EW. "From there, our story goes in a very different direction, but I wanted the first few minutes to let the audience know: Don't worry, we love it too, this is going to be a Top Gun movie."

Like Captain Mitchell returning to the Top Gun Naval School, Kosinski explained, "I wanted the audience to feel like we were going back to Top Gun. It had to have that same feel, but at the same time I knew we'd have to tell our own story, and I'd have to find a way to innovate on my own."

In another multiverse, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness continued to conjure domestic box office magic at No. 2, earning an additional $9.2 million. The Bob's Burgers Movie remained in third place, earning an additional $4.5 million. Like last week, The Bad Guys and Downton Abbey: A New Era rounded out the top five with an extra $3.3 million and $3 million, respectively.

