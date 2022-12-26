Watch 3-hour version of Top Gun: Maverick shirtless beach football scene
Forget the Yule log or meditative sleep apps — you can now spend your night watching a three-hour loop of the hot, mostly shirtless stars of Top Gun: Maverick getting sweaty on the beach.
To celebrate the film hitting Paramount+ earlier this week, the streamer dropped a holiday bonus in the form of a looped version of the movie's beach football scene (an homage to the original's heat-inducing volleyball scene) that stretches out for just over three hours.
Top Gun: Maverick, the sequel to the 1986 action classic, follows Tom Cruise's Pete "Maverick" Mitchell, whose unquenchable need for speed leads him to being reprimanded by the Navy and given one last chance as flight trainer to an elite group of Top Gun graduates who've been tapped for a nearly impossible mission. The group of recruits is comprised of Rooster (Miles Teller) — son of Maverick's late wingman Goose (Anthony Edwards), which is a whole thing — as well as Glen Powell, Jay Ellis, Monica Barbaro, Danny Ramirez, Greg Tarzan Davis, and Lewis Pullman.
To help his trainees feel more like a team, Maverick recalls his own beach bonding session and has them strip down for a sun-soaked game of football. In the movie, the scene is set to One Republic's "I Ain't Worried," which is not part of the looped video.
The legacy sequel was a box office smash when it debuted in May, becoming the top grossing domestic movie of 2022, Cruise's biggest hit ever, and the seventh-highest-grossing film at the domestic box office, a distinction previously held by Titanic. It's also on track for some Oscars love.
Watch the looped beach scene in all its glory below.
Top Gun: Maverick is now available on Paramount+.
