Watch 3-hour version of Top Gun: Maverick shirtless beach football scene

Forget the Yule log or meditative sleep apps — you can now spend your night watching a three-hour loop of the hot, mostly shirtless stars of Top Gun: Maverick getting sweaty on the beach.

To celebrate the film hitting Paramount+ earlier this week, the streamer dropped a holiday bonus in the form of a looped version of the movie's beach football scene (an homage to the original's heat-inducing volleyball scene) that stretches out for just over three hours.

To help his trainees feel more like a team, Maverick recalls his own beach bonding session and has them strip down for a sun-soaked game of football. In the movie, the scene is set to One Republic's "I Ain't Worried," which is not part of the looped video.

Watch the looped beach scene in all its glory below.

Top Gun: Maverick is now available on Paramount+.

Want more movie news? Sign up for Entertainment Weekly's free newsletter to get the latest trailers, celebrity interviews, film reviews, and more.

Related content: