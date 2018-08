With the Oscars honoring ‘popular’ films, here are some popular contenders

The Oscars are getting a shakeup with a new category to honor the year’s best popular films, the Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences announced Wednesday.

While the organization hasn’t yet revealed the eligibility rules for what qualifies as “popular” (How many tweets? How many memes? How many Chrises?), EW has compiled a list of the year’s most popular films at the North American box office — films that could very well end up with an Oscar nom under this new category.

*All figures compiled from BoxOfficeMojo.com