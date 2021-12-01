Tommy Lane, Shaft and Live and Let Die actor, dies at 83

Tommy Lane, an actor and stuntman best known for his roles in the popular 80s films Shaft and Live and Let Die, died Monday following a battle with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD). He was 83.

His daughter, Kamala Lane, confirmed the news on Twitter writing "My Father was one cool cat. No wonder he chased the lights of the stage and screen. I'm sure he's showing off in Heaven now. His rest is well-earned."

Lane, who was born as Tommy Lee Jones in 1937, was a fixture in several films in the 70s and 80s, including Cotton Comes to Harlem, Shamus, and Eureka, along with his big breakouts Shaft and Live and Let Die. In Shaft, he played the character of Leroy, who gets thrown out a window in the titular character's Times Square office.

Tommy Lane Tommy Lane in "Live and Let Die." | Credit: Danjaq/Eon/Ua/Kobal/Shutterstock

In Live and Let Die, he made a lasting impression as Adam, a henchman who chased Roger Moore's James Bond in a speedboat. The official James Bond Twitter account also paid homage to Lane, writing "Our thoughts are with his family and friends at this time."

Lane also had television appearances in the shows Flipper, Shamus (with Burt Reynolds), and Simon & Simon. He also had a career as a jazz musician in the 80s, regularly playing the trumpet and flugelhorn at New York City's Blue Note.

Lane is survived by his wife, Raquel Bastias-Lane, as well as seven children, a stepson, and several grandchildren and great-grandchildren.