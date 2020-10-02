Alicia Vikander gives hopeful update on stalled Tomb Raider movie sequel

Oscar winner says she'll return to planning her return as Lara Croft in 2021.

During a Friday morning interview pegged to her turn as Gloria Steinem in the new Amazon film The Glorias, the Oscar-winning actress revealed work on the previously announced sequel to her big-screen 2018 video game adaptation Tomb Raider will likely resume in 2021.

"The plan was for us to start making one this year, of course due to the [pandemic] situation, that's now very different," Vikander told Good Morning America. "We're still in discussions about it, so I hope we can probably get to it next year."

In September 2019, EW confirmed that Free Fire director Ben Wheatley taking over the director’s chair from Norwegian filmmaker Roar Uthaug (The Wave), who helmed Vikander's first turn as the iconic video game character in the Warner Bros. production.

The studio had initially set a March 19, 2021 release date for the sequel, with production initially reported to begin in early 2020.

The 2018 Tomb Raider movie — an origin-style cinematic reboot that charted Croft’s rise from wealthy heiress to hard-edged action heroine while searching for her missing father (Dominic West) — earned around $58.3 million domestically, but pulled in a healthy $216.4 million overseas for a global total of $274.7 million in ticket sales on a $94 million budget.

A representative for Warner Bros. did not immediately return EW's request for an update on the status of the Tomb Raider sequel.

