Tom Sizemore's 7 most memorable performances

Heat (1995)

Michael Mann's cool-blue crime epic looms largest in his filmography these days (he wrote a best-selling sequel novel to it last year), and Sizemore supplies the toughest of crews with a glint of playfulness — even when he's all-business. His Michael Cheritto coolly cuts down a hired hand who thinks the robbery is a yap session ("Stop talking, okay, slick?"). Then, when it's time to decide on that proverbial One Last Job, Sizemore steals the scene from Robert De Niro — re-read that sentence, please — with the finest take of his career, a glance or two to the side, the smallest flash of wildness, then a full-on commitment: "Well, you know for me, the action is the juice. I'm in."— Joshua Rothkopf