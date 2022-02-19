"The producer came up to me and was like, 'How are your kidneys?'"

Tom Holland's mom once called Spider-Man producers to ask them to give him more pee breaks

Even Spider-Man needs a mom to look out for him.

Tom Holland shared another amusing behind-the-scenes story from his days playing the Marvel superhero, recalling on Friday's episode of Live With Kelly and Ryan the time his mother phoned producers to demand more bathroom breaks for her son.

After mentioning that his Spider-Man suit doesn't have a zipper ("And you know what I mean by 'a zipper,'" he quipped), Holland said, "On the first movie, I remember we were shooting this sequence on the Washington Monument, and I was in the suit for days at a time, 11 hours [a day], and I was young, so I wanted to impress the studio. I didn't want them to think that I needed breaks."

SPIDER-MAN: FAR FROM HOME Tom Holland in 'Spider-Man: Far from Home' | Credit: Jay Maidment/Sony

One day, during his daily call to his mother, Holland explained, "I was like, 'Mom, I'm really struggling. I'm working every day, and because I wear the suit, I can't go to the bathroom.'"

He continued, "And then two days later the producer came up to me and was like, 'How are your kidneys?'"

When Holland replied, "My kidneys are fine. Why are you asking?" the producer responded, "Well, your mom called us..."

So, as Holland put it (to great laughter from the audience and hosts), "My mom called up the biggest studio in the world and was like, 'Give my son toilet breaks!'"

With all those billions, you'd think Marvel could afford to put a zipper in the Spider-Man suit. But alas…

You can see Holland's latest turn as the web-slinger in Spider-Man: No Way Home, which recently dethroned Avatar as the third-highest-grossing film ever at the domestic box office. Watch him on Live With Kelly and Ryan below.

