Tom Holland's Uncharted movie has staked a unique claim in Europe, as Spain's PortAventura World theme park will open a roller coaster based on the blockbuster hit in 2023.

The former Universal Studios–owned park and Sony announced Wednesday that PortAventura have closed a licensing agreement to adapt the action movie — based on the popular PlayStation video game series of the same name — into a dark ride/coaster hybrid for the park's Far West themed land.

According to a press release, the ride will take guests "on a dangerous search for one of the greatest treasures ever found" alongside characters like Holland's Nate and Mark Wahlberg's Sully, using "state-of-the-art technology" to bring the adventure to life.

Uncharted

Enclosed inside a large building, the approximately $26 million ride will traverse 2,300 feet of track and rise 40 feet above the ground. It comes complete with an elaborate pre-show setting up its story for riders.

Released in February, Uncharted grossed $401 million at the global box office, with director Ruben Fleischer expressing interest in continuing the series in the future. The video games have sold 44 million copies worldwide, making the franchise one of the most popular playable titles in gaming history.

