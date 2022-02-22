"I remember being on set like, 'Wow! Oh, hang on a minute, nah, that's not real.'"

Tom Holland says one Spider-Man from No Way Home wore a fake butt under his suit

One of the friendly neighborhood Spider-Men wears a fake derrière under their Spidey suit in Sony's record-breaking Spider-Man: No Way Home.

It's no longer much of a spoiler that former web-slingers Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield reprise their roles in the third Tom Holland film, but on Monday's Late Night With Seth Meyers, Holland proved he's still got some secrets up his Spidey-sleeves.

"I'll give you a spoiler, and I'm not going to tell you who, but one of us has a fake a-- in their suit," Holland revealed. "You can figure out that for yourselves."

The Uncharted star recounted admiring the faux posterior on set before remembering that it was fake, adding, "I remember being on set like, 'Wow! Oh, hang on a minute, nah, that's not real.'"

Besides that bit of backside movie magic, Holland called working with Maguire and Garfield "the most incredible experience of my career."

Spider-mans Tom Holland, Tobey Maguire, and Andrew Garfield as Spider-Man | Credit: Matt Kennedy/Columbia Pictures; Melissa Moseley/Columbia Pictures; Jaimie Trueblood/Columbia Pictures

"You know, playing Spider-Man, while being a wonderful experience and like, completely life-changing, it also can be quite alienating," Holland said. "When you're 19 and someone gives you this opportunity and your life changes, it's quite hard to figure out how to navigate. So to almost have like two older brothers that had been through it before me, to be able to share that experience with them, was amazing."

Watch Holland's interview with Meyers above.