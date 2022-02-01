Tom Holland clarifies his future as Spider-Man, says there's just been 'conversations'

Tom Holland is clarifying the situation around his future as Spider-Man after franchise producer Amy Pascal said there was a new trilogy of Marvel Spidey flicks in development.

"We've had conversations about the potential future of Spider-Man, but at the moment they are conversations," Holland tells EW on the road to promote his latest movie, Uncharted. "We don't know what the future looks like."

The 25-year-old English star says he's sure Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige and Sony head Tom Rothman are "thinking of something" with Pascal, who produced the current Spider-Man films, as well as the animated Into the Spider-Verse movies. "But at this moment I don't know what that is," Holland adds.

The actor admits he's "not really thinking about the future." After the release of Spider-Man: No Way Home, which assembled Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield as alternate-dimension Spider-Men alongside Holland's Peter Parker, he remarks, "I'm still riding the wave of the success of the film and enjoying that."

Spider-man No Way Home Tom Holland as Peter Parker in 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' | Credit: Matt Kennedy/Columbia Pictures

Pascal had told Fandango back in November that No Way Home "is not the last movie that we are going to make with Marvel — [this is not] the last Spider-Man movie."

"We are getting ready to make the next Spider-Man movie with Tom Holland and Marvel. We're thinking of this as three films, and now we're going to go onto the next three," she said. "This is not the last of our MCU movies."

Rothman had mentioned to ComicBook.com in December that Sony and Marvel have a "reciprocal" relationship. "We lend one, then they lend one, and that's how Benedict [Cumberbatch] is in this movie, so we have one more lend back that is committed."

In the meantime, Holland will be seen in Uncharted, playing the video game character Nathan Drake in live-action, in theaters Feb. 18.

