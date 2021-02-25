Tom Holland says he'd return to Spider-Man 'in a heartbeat' as contract ends with No Way Home

Despite contractual entanglements, Spider-Man's sticky web is a sturdy tie that binds Tom Holland to the iconic role.

The upcoming release of Holland's third solo film as the legendary superhero, Spider-Man: No Way Home, marks the end of the actor's contractual obligations to lead standalone films built around the character, but he's already setting his sights on a potential return.

"I've always said to them if they want me back I'll be there in a heartbeat," Holland recently told Collider during an interview for his new Apple TV+ drama Cherry. "I've loved every minute of being a part of this amazing world. It's changed my life for the better, I'm so lucky to be here. If they want me back I'll be there, if they don't I will walk off into the sunset a very, very happy person because it's been an amazing journey."

Holland first stepped into the classic comic book role of Peter Parker in Marvel's 2016 blockbuster Captain America: Civil War, before leading his first pair of solo Spidey flicks at the head of 2017's Spider-Man: Homecoming and its 2019 sequel Spider-Man: Far From Home. He's also made appearances in several Avengers titles for Marvel and Disney, though his solo spin-offs were distributed by Sony under an unprecedented deal between the two studio mammoths, who share the character rights. A brief rift occurred between the partners, however, that nearly threatened to end Holland's run as the hero.

"The way I understand it is that agreement between the two studios has already happened," Holland elaborated to Collider. "I don't think that they're going to run into the same troubles that they did as we were going into… was it Spider-Man 2? Far from Home had come out and then the whole thing happened between Sony and Marvel. I think the two studios have worked that out, and I don't think that that will be a problem in the future. That said, I'm just the actor and I was a part of a few phone calls during that process, but I think they love working with each other, I think they found a way in which it can be beneficial for both studios, and I'm just kind of like a kid in the middle of it, between two parents during an argument."

Though reports have swirled that the likes of Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield — who portrayed Spider-Man in standalone films before Holland — would make appearances in No Way Home, Holland has repeatedly denied those claims.

Representatives for Holland didn't immediately return EW's request for clarification on the status of the actor's contract. No Way Home is slated for theatrical release on Dec. 17.