Guys! Tom Holland super promises there aren't three Spider-Men in Spider-Man 3

Holland says "it would be a miracle" if Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield were in the movie.

Just because Tom Holland's next Spider-Man movie is his third Spider-Man movie after Far From Home, doesn't mean there will now be three Spider-Men in it. Geez. Come on, everyone. Believe Tom Holland. We believe him... right?

The actor behind Peter Parker in the Marvel Cinematic Universe appeared on The Tonight Show where he once again promised that Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield will not be cameo-ing as alternate reality versions of Spider-Man — even though reports place Jamie Foxx's Electro (from Garfield's Spidey movies) in this new film and EW previously reported Alfred Molina's Doc Ock (from Maguire's Spidey movies) is in it, too.

"It would be amazing if they were because they [meaning Marvel] haven't told me that yet, and I am Spider-Man and I've read the script from the beginning to the end," Holland told Fallon. "So, it would be a miracle if they could've kept that from me, but at the moment there is no cameo from the two boys."

On the other hand, Holland did admit that there are secrets Marvel keeps hidden even from him, probably because of the past instances where he might've spoiled a few Marvel movie secrets. "It's actually getting to the point where it's really frustrating because I feel like now I've progressed, I'm a trustworthy member of the Avengers, and I haven't really ever spoiled anything," he said. "Well, there's a few things but no big things. We'll leave it at that."

To be fair, this also wouldn't be the first time a Marvel actor deflected reports about playing the character they would later announced to be playing. Look at Benedict Cumberbatch on his Doctor Strange casting and Tatiana Maslany on her She-Hulk casting.

Holland, too, also had some fun with his costars Jacob Batalon and Zendaya around the hype for this third Spider-Man movie. On Tuesday night, Holland seemed to be announcing the official title of the film, Spider-Man: Phone Home, with a new still image, only for fans to realize Batalon and Zendaya both "announced" other, totally different titles on Instagram.

Holland wouldn't also play a ruse around a Maguire and Garfield cameo, right? Right?!